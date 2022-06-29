East Buffalo shooting leaves 20-year-old man in stable condition

The man was shot around 2:30 p.m. while inside a vehicle near Genesee Street and Herman Street, according to Buffalo Police.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 20-year-old Buffalo man is listed in stable condition after he was shot Wednesday afternoon.

The man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was most recently listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

Earlier on Wednesday, Buffalo Police held a news conference after a deadly shooting Tuesday night near Delaware Park left one man dead and another injured.