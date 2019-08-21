BUFFALO, N.Y. — An East Aurora woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempting to hire a hitman, according to the office of U.S. Attorney James Kennedy.

Prosecutors say that Yanyan Lesser, 48, went online and solicited what she believed to be a hitman to carry out an assault against her former boyfriend in Florida. If convicted, Lesser faces a maximum penalty five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Lesser allegedly transferred 1.26 bitcoins (approximately $4,577) to an unknown person to pay for her ex-boyfriend to be beat up, and transferred an additional .694 bitcoins (approximately $2,707) three days later for him to be crippled from the beating.

U.S. attorneys say the messages Lesser sent included, "Please give him a good beating and let he always walk in wheelchair," and "make him walk by wheelchair or crutches forever."

Lesser is scheduled to appear in court on December 4.

