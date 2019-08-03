BUFFALO, N.Y. — An East Aurora woman is facing charges, accused of trying to hire a hit man to maim her ex-boyfriend.

Yanyan Lesser, 47, is charged with transmitting in interstate or foreign commerce a communication containing a threat to injure another person.

Investigators at the US Attorney's WNY office say they received a complaint on February 19 that between February 14 and 19, an unidentified individual using the name "TREE I" conspired with another unknown person on the 'dark web' to "commit a crippling assault of an individual living in Florida."

"TREE I" allegedly directed the other person to break the individual's bones and leave him confined to a wheelchair.

Investigators released some of the communications from "TREE I" to the individual:

“Because of a business dispute, I would like to give this guy a lesson: give him a good beating and legs broken, waist broken and even cripple the mark of his legs. It need to be looks like a robbery, looks like To rob of his money or property, NOT looks like revenge.”

“I will add $2500 more to cover the cost of beating, crippling and robbery look like job. Please remember must be looks like a ROBBERY! That's very important!”

“And please let hitman knows that Chinese guy no speak English also no understanding English too. So when hitman to do the job with crippling and looking like robbery, Remember to Yelled at that Chinese guy: "MONEY!MONEY!" Because that's only the English word that guy can understand it!”

Homeland Security in Orlando, Florida interviewed the victim at his home and he told investigators that he believed his ex-girlfriend, identified as Yanyan Lesser, was unstable and capable of doing this.

After a search of bank and phone records, Lesser was identified as "TREE I" and arrested.

She is expected to make an appearance in Federal Court Friday.

If she is convicted, she could face five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.