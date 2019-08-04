EAST AURORA, N.Y. — East Aurora Police are asking for help after someone robbed a Speedway gas station at 56 Hamburg Street early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at 12:54 a.m. A white man showed a silver handgun and left the store with an undetermined amount of money.

The man is described as 6 feet tall, wearing a dark hoodie and pants, and he wore black gym shorts over the pants. A mask covered his face.

East Aurora Police ask that anyone with information on the robbery either call at 716-652-1111, or leave them a message on Facebook or Twitter.

