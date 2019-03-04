BUFFALO, N.Y. — An East Amherst man convicted of bank theft and willful failure to pay tax was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Wednesday, according to the office of U.S. Attorney for Western New York James Kennedy.

Marc I. Korn, 62, was also ordered to pay more than $2.5 million in restitution and $850,000 to the Internal Revenue Service. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William S. Skretny.

Korn, who had owned the Batavia Nursing Home and Fairchild Manor Nursing Home in Lewiston, was convicted of theft in connection to a credit card and a loan from Fifth Third Bank.

And in 2009, he failed to pay employment taxes in connection to his nursing homes over three different quarters. The IRS said he spent that money on himself, eating at restaurants, buying hockey tickets and jewelry, and also paying college tuition for his children.

