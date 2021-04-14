East Amherst man sentenced for sexually assaulting child

Tariq Nawaz, 50, was sentenced in Erie County Court Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An East Amherst man will spend the next 18 years to life in prison for engaging in sexual acts against a child.

Tariq Nawaz, 50, was sentenced in Erie County Court Tuesday on one count of predatory sexual assault against a child, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says that during a period of about three months, Nawaz engaged in two or more acts of sexual conduct against a child. They say he knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental and moral welfare of the victim.

Nawaz was found guilty by Judge Kenneth Case following a nearly four-week trial.