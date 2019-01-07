BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County officials say there have been 1,254 DWI arrests in the county through June this year - down 11% compared to arrests in 2017.

They also announced added patrols for the upcoming Independence Holiday and weekend.

“Police agencies all over the county will add dedicated DWI patrols this weekend. The reduction in DWI arrests is good news and is evidence of the consistent efforts of law enforcement to detect and arrest impaired drivers. We must continue our vigilance and be ready to prosecute those who disregard this message and engage in this destructive behavior.” said Central Police Services Commissioner James Jancewicz.

“The Erie County STOP-DWI Office is glad to join similar offices across the state in promoting a statewide DWI crackdown during the Fourth of July holiday,” said Director of the Erie County STOP-DWI Office John Sullivan. “We want drivers to be more aware of the penalties associated with DWI, the alternatives to driving after drinking, and to plan ahead for a safe ride home.”