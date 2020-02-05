DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The Dunkirk Police Department is seeking the public help in identifying the suspect in an April 22 burglary.
Police say the burglary happened at a commercial location on Central Avenue in the City of Dunkirk.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Dunkirk Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 363-0313.
Dunkirk Police Department
RELATED: Protesters outside Rath Building calling on officials to reopen
RELATED: Buffalo Police shut down social club for violating PAUSE order
RELATED: City of Tonawanda Police arrest 3 people during 1 visit to Tops