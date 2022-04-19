Dunkirk Police investigating several vandalism incidents

The police are investigating damage caused at several city-owned properties. Some have been arrested, but police are looking for others involved.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The Dunkirk Police are looking for those responsible for several incidents of vandalism over the past couple years.

The police are investigating damage caused at several city-owned properties. Some have been arrested, but police are looking for others involved.

Here is a list of recent incidents:

The newly renovated Lakefront Blvd break wall was spray painted with graffiti.

An unknown suspect(s) caused damage to the fresh paint at the Skate Park. No arrests have been made in this incident.

An unknown white vehicle struck a “No parking here to corner” sign after allegedly losing control on the corner of W 2nd St near Brigham Rd. No arrests have been made.

A driver went off the roadway on Wright Park Dr. and caused damage to the park grass and struck a utility pole then left the scene of the accident. An arrest has been made in this case.

A driver intentionally did donuts on the grass at the Point.

A driver, while in front of Lake Shore Savings and Loan Bank on E 4th, allegedly struck a light pole causing extensive damage and left the scene. The driver was arrested and issued traffic tickets.

A driver allegedly drove over the grass at Wright Park causing extensive damage. They were arrested and issued an appearance ticket for criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

The Memorial Park sign was spray painted by unknown suspect(s). No arrests have been made in this case.

The Robin St. tunnel continuously gets painted with graffiti.

Dunkirk Police say they take these investigations serious and work to ensure residents follow park rules and regulations.

The city says they will be installing city-wide cameras to help protect community assets.