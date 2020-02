DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The Dunkirk Police Department is investigating a shooting.

Police were called to the Brooks Memorial Hospital Emergency Room around 7:30pm Thursday for a victim with a gunshot wound.

No other details are being shared at this time, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Dunkirk Police Department at 716-366-2266 or the confidential tip line at 716-363-0313.