MAYVILLE, NY- A Dunkirk man was convicted Tuesday for kidnapping a young boy with autism nearly two years ago.

Samuel Saeli was found guilty of kidnapping in the second degree.

The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office will address the media about the conviction at 11am.

Saeli is accused of taking the 13-year-old from the Walmart on Bennet Road in Fredonia in August 2016.

Surveillance video showed Saeli approach the child in the store, have a brief conversation with him and walk out of the store into a vehicle. The child was located a short distance away.

