DUNKIRK, N.Y. — A Dunkirk man is facing charges in connection with a stabbing that happened March 11, 2021.

Jose Rivera-Perez, 31, is charged with assault in the first degree.

Dunkirk Police say Rivera-Perez, who was in Pennsylvania, waived extradition and was taken to Dunkirk Police before being arraigned in Dunkirk City Court.