DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Dunkirk Police say they've arrested a driver for a hit-and-run that occurred back on December 30.

According to officers, Dwayne Nicholson, 58, is accused of hitting a pedestrian at Lake Shore Drive East and Main Street. Nicholson is now facing charges of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.