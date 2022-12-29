Dunkirk man accused of hitting police officer in the face, resisting arrest

Larry L. Casey III, 32, is charged with obstruction, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, and harassment.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — A Dunkirk man faces numerous charges after he allegedly ran from police and hit an officer in the face early Wednesday morning.

City of Dunkirk Police say Larry L. Casey III, 32, is charged with obstruction, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, and harassment.

Police say an officer spotted Casey attempting to open door handles to closed businesses and parked vehicles in the area of East 3rd Street and Washington Avenue just after 12:30 a.m.

When the officer attempted to stop Casey, he allegedly ran off and tried to get into a locked residential building.

Police say Casey attacked the officer, and a struggle ensued. Casey is accused of hitting the officer in the face and breaking the officer's glasses. The officer deployed a taser, but police did not say whether Casey was actually hit by the taser.