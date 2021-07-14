Olean woman arrested for aggravated DWI over three times legal limit

OLEAN, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 30-year-old woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated last week in Olean.
Claudia Flood of Olean was pulled over on July 9 on West Connell Street when troopers say she was "exhibiting obvious signs of intoxication."
Troopers say Flood failed a field sobriety test at the scene and was found to be in possession of cocaine. Flood was arrested for aggravated driving while intoxicated (BAC over 0.18%) and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and was taken to the state police barracks in Olean.
A chemical breath test later revealed that Flood had a 0.28% BAC. Flood was released and is due to appear at Olean City Court later this month.