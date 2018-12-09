BUFFALO, NY - A female inmate was caught attempting to smuggle drugs and needles into the Erie County Holding Center Monday, the Erie County Sheriff's Office says.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the inmate was "having problems staying awake and alert." Deputies asked about drug use and the inmate said she was clean. A metal detector, however, detected something in her body.

The inmate insisted she didn't have anything on her, but deputies had her taken to ECMC for evaluation anyway.

The Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday, the inmate surrendered two hypodermic needles - one capped and one uncapped - along with a small cylinder of narcotics, and a condom with narcotics, that had been hidden inside her vagina.

ECMC staff say the inmate still has a pill bottle in her rectum and another unidentified object in her vagina. She may have to undergo a medical procedure to remove them.

The Sheriff's Office notes that she was brought to the Holding Center immediately following her arraignment on drug charges.

