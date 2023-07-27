Drugs, gun and cash seized by police in raid

Antoine Young, Jhazzon Brown and Jameca Johson are all facing mumerous charges.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three people have been arrested during a drug raid of two homes in Buffalo and Williamsville.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEC), and the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit conducted a search warrant Tuesday at 130 Spring Meadow Drive in Williamsville and 28 Cleveland Drive in Buffalo.

During investigation, police seized approximately 18 lbs. of methamphetamine, 30 oz. of cocaine, 10 grams of fentanyl, a loaded .40 caliber handgun, with an extended magazine, and numerous scales and packing materials. At least $12,000 in cash was also seized.

Antoine Young, Jhazzon Brown and Jameca Johson are all facing charges in connection with the raid. They are currently being held in the Erie County Holding Center pending their arraignments.

Antoine Young is charged with:

• A class-A felony count of criminal possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine;

• A class-A felony count of criminal possession of a narcotic – 8oz or more;

• A class-A felony of criminal possession of a narcotic – 4oz or more;

• Two felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell;

• A felony count of criminal possession of a loaded firearm;

• A felony count of criminal possession of a narcotic;

• Two misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance;

• Four misdemeanor counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia;

Jhazzon Brown is charged with:

• A class-A felony of criminal possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine;

• A class-A felony count of criminal possession of a narcotic – 4oz or more;

• A felony count of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell;

• A felony count of criminal possession of a loaded firearm;

• Two misdemeanor counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Jameca Johnson is charged with:

• A class-A felony count of criminal possession of a narcotic – 8oz or more;

• Two felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell;

• A felony count of criminal possession of a narcotic;

• Two misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance;

• A misdemeanor count of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.