The union that represents New York's correction officers say drugs seized at prisons across the state continue to be a problem.

The latest discoveries happened at the Gowanda and Attica correctional facilities over the past several weeks and included synthetic marijuana, suboxone and amphetamines.

At Gowanda, officers discovered 8.5 grams of K2 and four strips of Suboxone hidden inside a green pepper.

The union says the drugs were mailed from downstate and Rochester.

“Day after day, staff discover drugs in different forms hidden in envelopes and food packages mailed to inmates. We have seen a significant increase in the amount of drugs discovered in inmate packages since inmate visits were suspended during this pandemic. There is a very obvious correlation between the suspension of visits and the increase of drugs in mailed packages. DOCCS could put a severe dent in that drug flow if they would implement the Secure Vendor Program NYSCOPBA has been asking for. Until then this will continue to be a significant problem.“ – stated Mark Deburgomaster, Western Region Vice President.

The drugs were taken into evidence.