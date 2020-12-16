Cocaine, drugs, illegal handguns found in Jamestown residences

The task force had been investigating 'the trafficking of illicit drugs into the City of Jamestown' for two months before searching area homes Wednesday morning.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force (JMDTF) announced that on Wednesday two area homes were searched, resulting in the discovery of illegal guns and drugs.

The task force had been investigating "the trafficking of illicit drugs into the City of Jamestown" for two months before gaining the search warrants executed on Wednesday morning around 7 a.m.

Apartment 209 at 28 Euclid Avenue was searched with the Jamestown Police SWAT team. According to police, three men and one male minor were inside the apartment at that time.

Another search was conducted at 8 Pullman Street, where police say they found a woman and another minor.

Between the two residences, and with the help of other drug task forces and SWAT teams, two "unlawfully possessed" .380 caliber handguns, cocaine, and heroin/fentanyl were discovered.