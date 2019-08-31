ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — New York State Police arrested and charged a 64-year-old man after troopers say a woman was found dead in his home this week.

Terry. G. Miller, of Genesee, in Allegany County, is charged with criminally negligent homicide, unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, and tampering with physical evidence.

State Police responded to an unattended death in a home on Main Street on August 29. Jennifer J. Anders, 36, of Olean, was found dead.

Troopers say their investigation revealed that Miller was with Anders the day before, and the two allegedly took drugs together. Investigators say Miller made the meth that was taken.

Miller allegedly cleaned up any evidence of drug manufacturing before calling police to report Anders' death.

Miller was arraigned and is being held at the Allegany County Jail on $2,500 bail. He's due in the Town of Genesee County in September.