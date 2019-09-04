BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison on a drug charge, the office of U.S. Attorney for Western New York James Kennedy announced Tuesday.

Michael Mitchell, 38, was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to 100 grams or more of heroin. He was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.

Mitchell and 16 others were charged as part of a drug trafficking ring that also included Mexico, Arizona and California. Prosecutors say the source of the supply was an organization led by Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and Ismael "El Mayo" Zumbada.

