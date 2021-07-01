Driver sentenced for intentionally driving into Chippewa St. bar

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man seeking revenge after getting thrown out of a downtown bar learned his fate Thursday morning.
The Erie County District Attorney's office says Najeeb Shabazz Jackson, 26 intentionally drove his vehicle into the front entrance of Bottoms Up on West Chippewa in the early morning hours of August 4, 2019. Jackson had been ejected from the bar earlier that night. Two people were hurt.
Jackson pleaded guilty in March to two counts of Attempted Assault. Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan sentenced him to three and a half years behind bars followed by five years of post-release supervision.