Driver sentenced for intentionally driving into Chippewa St. bar

Najeeb Shabazz Jackson, 26, of Buffalo will serve three and a half years in prison for the crash that injured two people in August, 2019.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man seeking revenge after getting thrown out of a downtown bar learned his fate Thursday morning.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Najeeb Shabazz Jackson, 26 intentionally drove his vehicle into the front entrance of Bottoms Up on West Chippewa in the early morning hours of August 4, 2019. Jackson had been ejected from the bar earlier that night. Two people were hurt.