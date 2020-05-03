BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man from Greenport, New York, has pleaded guilty in connection to an accident that killed a Buffalo woman standing at a bus stop.

Carlos Velez, 30, pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in the second degree.

Investigators say Velez was under the influence of marijuana on October 11, 2018, when he drove through a red light and crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Genesee and Fillmore. That crashed caused Velez's vehicle to go up on the sidewalk and hit 47-year-old Adrienne Early.

Early died at the scene.

Velez faces up to seven years in prison when he is sentenced May 7. He continues to be held without bail.

