CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A woman involved in a fatal accident last April in Cheektowaga has turned herself in.

Police say Aleia Easley, 23, was speeding on Rossler Avenue and ran a red light at Dingens Street.

Jacquelyn McClain, 21, was in the car with Easley and died on the scene after being ejected from the car. Easley's car also hit a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 29-year-old Cheektowaga woman.

Easley faces multiple charges including reckless driving, reckless manslaughter, imprudent speeding, and leaving the scene of an accident. She is due back in court on July 19th.