Driver involved in chase that injured Buffalo Police officer is arraigned

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The driver of a vehicle involved in a chase that ended in an accident that injured a Buffalo Police officer was arraigned in Buffalo City Court Thursday evening.

The driver, only identified as a 16-year-old male from Rochester, was arraigned in Family Court on a charge of assault upon a police officer and unlawful fleeing from a police officer.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo tells 2 On Your Side that a call came in just before 1 p.m. Thursday of a white vehicle with four males with a gun.

The officer, identified as Jonathan Negron, a two-year veteran from the C-district, spotted the vehicle on Genesee Street and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle left and the officer pursued the vehicle toward Pine Ridge Road and into Mount Calvary Cemetery. As the fleeing vehicle was leaving the cemetery onto Harlem Road, it hit a light pole and two other vehicles.

The light pole came down, striking the driver's side of the police cruiser.

Officer Negron suffered serious head and spine injuries and is currently in critical, but stable condition at ECMC.

The four occupants were taken into custody.

The driver was remanded to the East Ferry Youth Detention Center without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday for a bail review. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says his office will ask for the driver to continue to be remanded.