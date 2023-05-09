Driver indicted on charges for crash that killed bicyclist and injured 2 others

Carmen Martin, 34, was arraigned on one count of criminally negligent homicide, two counts of offering a false instrument for filing, and two counts of assault.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman is facing charges for a crash that killed one woman and injured two others after she alleged failed to report a medical condition, according to prosecutors.

Carmen Martin, 34, of Buffalo was arraigned on one count of criminally negligent homicide, two counts of offering a false instrument for filing (class "E" felonies), and two counts of assault in the third degree.

Prosecutors allege that Martin was driving on South Park Avenue last June when she allegedly hit a 32-year-old woman riding her bicycle. The bicyclist was taken to ECMC to be treated for a head injury and broken bones.

Prosecutors further allege that Martin continued to drive after hitting the first woman and hit two more bicyclists near Columbia Street and then crashed her vehicle into an unoccupied, parked vehicle.

Sara Rogers, 29, was taken to Buffalo General Hospital where she was pronounced dead. A 27-year-old woman was taken to ECMC to be treated for broken bones and a cut to her face.

An investigation determined Martin did not have drugs or alcohol in her system at the time. Martin does have a medical condition, they say.

She has been charged for false instrument for filing for alleged failing to report the medical condition on two applications to the DMV. Both applications were allegedly submitted in March of 2021.