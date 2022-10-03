Driver in McKinley Monument crash that killed his passenger found guilty

Prosecutors say 41-year-old Paul Tolbert drove a minivan into that monument on Thanksgiving day in 2020, killing 34-year-old Angel Marie Cobb.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The man who drove his vehicle into a monument in Niagara Square, killing his passenger, has been found guilty of several charges, including manslaughter.

Prosecutors say 41-year-old Paul Tolbert drove a minivan into that monument on Thanksgiving day in 2020, killing 34-year-old Angel Marie Cobb.

Tolbert now faces up to 15 years in prison when sentenced next month.

On November 26, 2020, Tolbert was allegedly under the influence of cocaine and fentanyl when he drove a minivan southbound down Delaware Avenue, at a high-rate of speed, and eventually crashed into the McKinley Monument in Niagara Square.

Angel Marie Cobb was in the passenger seat and was killed in the crash. Tolbert was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for various injuries.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's office, during the investigation a small bag of white powder was allegedly found in Tolbert's clothing, and it was later determined to be fentanyl.