Buffalo teen facing manslaughter charges in fatal 33 crash

Julian Armstead, 16, is facing four counts of manslaughter in the second degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The accused driver involved in a fatal crash that killed four teenagers in Buffalo last month has been indicted on manslaughter charges.

Julian Armstead, 16, is facing four counts of manslaughter in the second degree and was arraigned in Erie County Court in front of Judge Susan Eagan.

Prosecutors asked the judge to set bail, but she declined and Armstead was released with an ankle monitor and curfew.

The teenager, who is being charged in adult court as an adolescent offender, is accused of driving a Kia Sportage that had been reported stolen from Marine Drive in Buffalo.

Police believe the vehicle was stolen as part of a social media challenge, where a video explains how to steal certain models of Kias.

The driver crashed on the inbound Kensington Expressway near the entrance to the westbound Scajaquada Expressway. All five passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

Buffalo Police say six people were in the car that crashed: Swazine Swindle,17, Kevin Payne, 16, and Ahjanae Harper, 14, died at the scene. Marcus Webster, 19, died at the hospital. The fifth passenger was seriously injured.