NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. — The driver of a pick-up truck involved in an accident with a school bus has been charged.

The accident happened Wednesday on Shirley Road in North Collins.

Deputies say Joseph Cala, 37, of Buffalo ran a stop sign and struck the bus, causing it to flip on its side.

The school bus driver, a bus aide, and a student suffered minor injuries.

Cala was treated at the scene. He is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Police say his license was invalid due to an alcohol-related conviction.

Cala is also facing three separate vehicle and traffic law violations including failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to yield the right of way, and operation of a motor vehicle by an unlicensed driver.

