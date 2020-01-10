Driver charged in connection with fatal hit and run accident on NYS Thruway

Quentin Campbell, of New Jersey, is charged with two counts of Manslaughter 2nd Degree and Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Collision.

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — The New York State Police say they have arrested the driver of a tractor trailer involved in a hit and run accident on the New York State Thruway that killed two people.

Quentin Campbell, of New Jersey, is charged with two counts of Manslaughter 2nd Degree and Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Collision.

The accident happened September 4 in the early morning hours in the Town of Wheatland in Monroe County.

Investigators say a tractor trailer was attempting to make a U-turn across the westbound lanes of traffic when a vehicle, also traveling westbound, struck and drove underneath the tractor trailer.

The driver and the passenger of the vehicle were killed.

Troopers say the tractor trailer left the scene, making another U-turn and headed eastbound, leaving the Thruway at exit 46 and pulled into a parking lot of the hotel before driving off.