BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Police say they recovered dozens of bicycles while executing a search warrant on Buffalo's west side Monday evening.

Nearly 90 bicycles were recovered from a home on Plymouth Avenue. Police believe many of the bikes may have been stolen.

The bicycles are currently in the possession of the Buffalo Police while they continue their investigation.

Two people were arrested in connection to the warrant and are facing drug charges.

.@BPDAlerts are keeping nearly 90 bikes in their old headquarters. All of them were seized in a raid last night on Plymouth Ave. Police are calling this a “bike ring.” @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/9OBHUFKM0b — Jeff Preval (@PrevalWGRZ) October 16, 2018

