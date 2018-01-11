BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police are looking for an individual who spray painted multiple buildings downtown Wednesday night.

Police say an unknown male spray painted Curtain Alley near Shea's, Lafayette Square, Ellicott Square building, Fountain Plaza, Buffalo FBI building and the Channel 2 News building.

All had the word 'repent' as part of their tags.

Police say the suspect was on a bike with a bag over his head. Anyone who may know anything about this crime is asked to contact Buffalo Police.

© 2018 WGRZ