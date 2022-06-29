Double shooting on the 198 leaves 1 person dead

Two people on dirt bikes on the 198 were shot Tuesday evening. Police say the gunshots came from someone in a vehicle.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A deadly shooting just a stone's throw from Delaware Park left one man dead, another injured, and the shooter is still on the loose, according to Buffalo Police.

A shooting on the 198, or Scajaquada Expressway, on Tuesday evening caught the attention of many people because of the location.

A driver shared with 2 On Your Side dashcam video of the scene and shooting as it happened. It is a little grainy, but you can see a black vehicle and two dirt bikes come up on the side.

Police say multiple shots were fired from the vehicle. Both dirt bike riders were struck. One died. The other was treated and released from an area hospital.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the westbound lanes right around Delaware Park.

"We believe at this time it was not a random shooting. We believe one or both of the individuals may have targeted," Buffalo Police commissioner Joe Gramaglia said Wednesday during a news conference.

Commissioner Gramaglia said a bullet went through a home on Lincoln Parkway.

The shooting started east of the Delaware overpass bridge, just before the Nottingham exit, according to police.

"How many people were in the vehicle, and who was the shooter, and what seat positioning they were in? We're still working through that," the commissioner said.

The victim was 19 years old.

Anyone with video from the area on Tuesday night is asked to contact Buffalo Police using their confidential tip line (716) 847-2255.

Dirt bikes and ATVs are a problem in the city and surrounding areas.