Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for double homicide

ALEXANDER, N.Y. — In Genesee County, a 19-year-old will spend 50 years behind bars.

Raul Cruz was sentenced on Tuesday to murder in the first degree in the deaths of Marcelino Gomez Hernandez and Elibander Morales.

Hernandez and Morales were found dead in a building in the Town of Alexander where a fire had been started March 11 of last year.

The sheriff's office says the Genesee County Emergency Communications Center received a call at 9:59 p.m. on March 11 about a disturbance that happened on Alexander Road. When they arrived, deputies found the men dead, and there was smoke coming from the building.