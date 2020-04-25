ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State leaders are concerned about a spike in domestic violence cases amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor's office says there have been 30 percent more reports this April than the same month last year, with victims stuck at home with their abusers.

The state has opened up a new texting service to help people confidentially get the help they need.

You can send that text to (844) 997-2121.

