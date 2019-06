BUFFALO, N.Y. — A dog owner was sentenced to probation for a dog attacked that injured a toddler.

Amber Lewis, 30, of Buffalo, was sentenced to three years probation for endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators say Lewis' dog attacked a 13-month-old child inside a home on Watson Street in January.

The child suffered injuries to her head, face, and stomach.

In addition to probation, Lewis is ordered to stay away from the victim and the victim's mother for five years.