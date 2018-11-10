MAYVILLE, N.Y. - The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says a dog and three puppies were found in a car with windows rolled up in deplorable condition last week.

Deputies located the vehicle that had the dog and puppies in it with feces and no water in the car. The owner of the dogs was unable to be located.

Authorities also say the dogs were noticeably skinny and in poor health. After the dogs were seized by the Chautauqua County Animal Control, it was determined that all four dogs had contracted a potentially deadly disease, which could have been prevented with basic care and vaccination.

One puppy passed away due to complications.

After an investigation, authorities say David Hannold Sr., 50, of Sherman, NY, was the owner of the dogs.

Hannold Sr. has been charged with overdriving, torturing and injuring the animals; failure to provide proper sustenance and confinement of a companion animal in a vehicle.

