A city spokesperson says the shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. on the 400 block of Dodge Street, just east of Masten Park.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One person is in serious condition after they were shot Sunday afternoon in the City of Buffalo.

Anyone with information on this shooting, or other shootings, is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.