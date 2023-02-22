Do any of these items belong to you?

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office has recovered several pieces of property that they believe may have been stolen.
The department posted pictures of the items on its Facebook page. The items range from watches, medals lockets, and coins.
Investigators did not say where, or how, they found the items, but if any of these items are yours, the police would like to return them to you.
You will have to provide proof that you are the owner of any of the items before they will be returned.
You can reach out to Investigator Walter at 716-753-4907