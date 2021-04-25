DMV worker accused of charging extra fees in 'side hustle'

ALBANY, N.Y. — Authorities say a Department of Motor Vehicles employee in Albany has been arrested for charging extra fees as a "side hustle" and accessing personal information of estranged family members.

New York state Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro announced Friday that 53-year-old Wanda Turner was arraigned on charges of felony computer trespass and misdemeanor official misconduct.

Tagliafierro says Turner charged people $40 to $50 on top of legitimate DMV fees to provide documents they requested. She says Turner also illegally accessed records of estranged family members and an ex-boyfriend. Information on an attorney who could speak for Turner wasn't available.