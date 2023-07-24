Diocese of Buffalo finds substantiated child abuse complaints against priest

Rev. Louis Dolinic will remain on the list of Priests with Substantiated Claims of Abuse.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Diocese of Buffalo announced that it has found that claims of child abuse against a priest are substantiated.

The Independent Review Board made the unanimous determination that claims against Rev. Louis Dolinic are substantiated. He was removed in 2018 and previous complaints were determined substantiated in 2019.

He will remain on the list of Priests with Substantiated Claims of Abuse on the diocesan website.

The Diocese also said that it has resolved claims against two other diocesan priests.

According to the news release, the IRB has investigated and made the recommendation to Bishop Fisher who has accepted the IRB’s recommendation and made the determination that a claim of child sexual abuse against Rev. Msgr. Peter Popadick was unsubstantiated. As a result, Bishop Fisher has returned Msgr.Popadick to ministry.