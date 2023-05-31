Diocese of Buffalo find accusations against priest 'substantiated'

The Rev. F. Patrick Melfi in Allegany County was placed on administrative leave when an investigation into the claim began.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Diocese of Buffalo has found that allegations against an Allegany County priest of an improper sexual relationship with a woman are substantiated.

Father Melfi had been serving as the temporary administrator at Our Lady of the Angels in Cuba, and at St. Patrick in Belfast and Fillmore.

The relationship is said to have happened in 2007.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher has determined Father Melfi will return to ministry because of his "response to the investigation, and his faithful behavior since the relationship ended."

Both Bishop Fisher and the Independent Review Board recommended this.