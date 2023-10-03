x
Crime

Detectives recover luxury car stolen from dealership

Detectives searched two residences, connected to a case of cars stolen from the Mercedes-Benz of Buffalo Dealership in the Town of Clarence.
Credit: Erie County Sheriff's Office
Aston Martin Vantage recovered by ECSO

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday, they've recovered a luxury car stolen from a local dealership

Detectives searched a residence on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo and a separate location at Birchwood Square in the Town of West Seneca. Both search warrants were connected to cars taken from the Mercedes-Benz of Buffalo Dealership in the Town of Clarence on July 18 and September 3.

In West Seneca, officials say they, recovered an Aston Martin Vantage taken from the dealership in July. The car is valued at $135,000. Officials are still looking for a stolen 2022 Dodge Charger Hellcat with gray racing stripes, also taken during the July burglary.

In Buffalo, detectives recovered a loaded handgun. There, deputies arrested 31-year-old Peara C. Mathews on charges of Criminal Possession of a Firearm

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has also identified 20-year-old Richard E. Lucas III as the prime suspect in the dealership burglaries. Lucas is currently in custody on unrelated charges from numerous jurisdictions.

