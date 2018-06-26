HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Harris County Precinct 5 deputy received medical treatment after coming into contact with a flyer now being tested for fentanyl.

The opioid can be deadly -- even in tiny doses.

The flyer was one of many placed on deputies’ vehicles around 1 p.m. Tuesday outside of their station in the 600 block of Lockwood, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff said the deputy found the flyer on her unmarked car and removed it without giving it a thought. As she drove away, she started to feel light-headed and experiencing other symptoms.

The sheriff said the sergeant is alert and receiving treatment.

The sheriff added that they are not sure if deputies were the target of these flyers or if they were placed at random.

"We're on high alert at this time because obviously, with this being a police facility, we don't know if it was intended to target law enforcement or perhaps it was just randomly placed here," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

At least a dozen other flyers were sent to a lab for testing and one of them had tested positive at last check. Results are pending on the others.

Lockwood was shut down while the Harris County Hazmat team tested all vehicles at the scene.

If you see a similar flyer, call authorities and do not touch it.

