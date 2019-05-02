BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people are now in custody following a traffic stop in the Town of Boston where Erie County Sheriff's deputies found meth, a gun and alcohol in the vehicle.

It happened just after 1:30 Sunday morning on Route 39 near Jennings Road in the Town of Boston.

According to deputies, the driver, Hugh Smith, 46, of Boston, had his license suspended six times. Deputies also found a meth pipe in his possession.

When they searched the rest of the vehicle, deputies found two more meth pipes, three grams of crystal meth, other drug paraphernalia, a loaded revolver and three containers of alcohol.

Smith was arrested and now faces 14 felony and misdemeanor charges including: criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a stimulant with intent to sell.

The passenger, Erin O'Connor, 30, of Buffalo was also arrested at the scene. She was charged with two misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Smith is currently being held without bail at the Erie County Holding Center, O'Connor was released.