Depew teacher charged with endangering child's welfare

James Czerwinski of Williamsville, 56, was arraigned March 30. The Depew board of education on Thursday night approved Czerwinski's resignation, effective Saturday.

DEPEW, N.Y. — A Depew elementary school teacher has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that 56-year-old James Czerwinski of Williamsville was arraigned on March 30.

During a Thursday night meeting, the Depew board of education meeting approved Czerwinski's resignation, effective Saturday. The board said he signed a separation agreement on Wednesday.

It's alleged that on February 17 at Cayuga Heights Elementary School, the defendant grabbed a 6-year-old student by the shoulder and pulled him into the hallway, where the student fell and hit his head.

The teacher will be back in court on May 4.

Czerwinski was charged with one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of harassment in the second degree. He was released; the charges he faces did not qualify for bail.