Depew man will spend 1 year in jail after pleading guilty to rape, pretending to be state trooper

He also admitted to pretending to be a trooper to gain trust and personal information from two women in 2019, nine years after he was fired from the state police.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney says that a Depew man has been sentenced to a year in jail and 10 years of sex offender probation after he raped a woman and pretended to still be a state trooper after being terminated.

Jason L. Lanning, 46, will also have to register as a sex offender after being released from jail. The district attorney says he admitted to having sexual intercourse with a woman, without the woman's consent, in 2016.

Lanning pled guilty to one count of rape in the third degree, a class E felony in New York.

He also admitted to pretending to be a trooper to gain trust and personal information from two women in 2019, nine years after he was terminated from the state police.

He also pled guilty to two counts of criminal impersonation in the second degree, both class A misdemeanors.