Depew man pleads guilty to beating his cat to death

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 52-year-old Depew man pleaded guilty Monday to a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals two days before testimony was scheduled to begin for his upcoming bench trial.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Boyd Baker hit his cat multiple times with a baseball bat in the driveway outside of his home.

Depew Police officers were called to Baker's house on Penora Street on February 14, 2021 just before 11 p.m. for the incident. When officers arrived to the house they found the cat severely injured before it died.

A necropsy determined that the cat died from blunt force trauma, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Baker pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, a class E felony. This was the only charge in the indictment against him. In addition, Erie County Court Judge Sheila DiTullio issued an order prohibiting Baker from owning any animals.