Depew man accused of killing his ex-wife

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Depew man is facing charges for allegedly violating a protection order and killing his ex-wife.
Sayed Nasir, 38, was arraigned in State Supreme Court on the following charges:
• One count of Murder in the First Degree (Class “A-I” felony)
• One count of Murder in the Second Degree (Class “A-I” felony)
• One count of Aggravated Criminal Contempt (Class “D” felony)
Investigators say on November 20, 2021, Nasir allegedly entered his ex-wife's home on North Creek Drive in Depew and stabbed Nazeefa D. Tahir, 33, several times. Tahir died at the scene.
Nasir was on probation for a previous domestic violence incident involving his ex-wife in May of this year. He pleaded guilty to criminal trespass in October and sentenced to three years probation and ordered to participate in a 26-week domestic violence program. As a part of his sentence in that incident, a no-contact order of protection was issued for the victim.
Nasir is scheduled to return to court on January 5. He continues to remain held without bail. If convicted of the charges, Nasir could face a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.