Depew man accused of killing his ex-wife

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Depew man is facing charges for allegedly violating a protection order and killing his ex-wife.

Sayed Nasir, 38, was arraigned in State Supreme Court on the following charges:

• One count of Murder in the First Degree (Class “A-I” felony)

• One count of Murder in the Second Degree (Class “A-I” felony)

• One count of Aggravated Criminal Contempt (Class “D” felony)

Investigators say on November 20, 2021, Nasir allegedly entered his ex-wife's home on North Creek Drive in Depew and stabbed Nazeefa D. Tahir, 33, several times. Tahir died at the scene.

Nasir was on probation for a previous domestic violence incident involving his ex-wife in May of this year. He pleaded guilty to criminal trespass in October and sentenced to three years probation and ordered to participate in a 26-week domestic violence program. As a part of his sentence in that incident, a no-contact order of protection was issued for the victim.