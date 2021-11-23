Depew man faces multiple charges connected to ex-wife's death

Erie County District Flynn says 38-year-old Sayed Nasir has been arrested for allegedly breaking into his ex-wife's home, stabbing and killing her.

DEPEW, N.Y. — Sayed Nair, 38, of Depew is now behind bars facing multiple charges, including the murder of his estranged wife, 33-year-old Nazeefa Tahir over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn commented on the tragic homicide calling it an "awful crime."

According to Flynn, Nasir was arraigned on Monday night in the Depew Village Court on one count of murder in the second degree, one count of burglary for allegedly entering a home that he did not live in, and one count of aggravated criminal contempt.

Depew Police say a call came in Saturday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. seeking medical assistance for a woman who was injured during a domestic dispute at her home on North Creek Drive. First responders say the woman was found dead upon arrival.

According to Flynn, Nasir and Tahir were married but separated at the time of the incident. Tahir was living with her sister and brother-in-law at their home, the same home, police say, Nasir allegedly broke into, stabbed, and killed Tahir.

"The brother-in-law was upstairs in the home and he heard a scream. When he went downstairs he found the victim laying on the floor with blood coming out of her mouth, then he looked outside and saw the defendant running toward a car," Flynn said.

Nasir allegedly got into his car and took off before anyone could stop him, but was stopped and arrested by Amherst Police a few hours later on Transit Road.

Flynn says the couple had a history and that Tahir was a repeated victim of domestic violence.

"There was an order of protection that was in place on the defendant to not go near his wife and obviously he allegedly violated that as well," Flynn continued. "He was prosecuted and pleaded guilty on two separate occasions before this incident right here and like I said on probation at the time here."

If convicted, as charged, Nasir faces 25 years to life in prison.